Sheriff's office: 1 man dead after construction accident in north Iowa

LAKOTA, Iowa - A 51-year-old man died Wednesday at a construction site in rural Kossuth County.
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said Lee Gruver, of Daisetta, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office received a call requesting an ambulance at a construction site in rural Lakota at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
The investigation has been turned over to the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa DOT.
Lakota Fire and EMS, Swea City Fire and EMS, the Buffalo Center Police Department, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Kossuth County Emergency Management and the Kossuth County Medical Examiner all assisted on scene.
