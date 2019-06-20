Clear

Sheriff's office: 1 man dead after construction accident in north Iowa

A 51-year-old man died Wednesday at a construction site in rural Kossuth County.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 1:49 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 1:55 PM

LAKOTA, Iowa - A 51-year-old man died Wednesday at a construction site in rural Kossuth County.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said Lee Gruver, of Daisetta, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office received a call requesting an ambulance at a construction site in rural Lakota at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The investigation has been turned over to the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa DOT.

Lakota Fire and EMS, Swea City Fire and EMS, the Buffalo Center Police Department, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Kossuth County Emergency Management and the Kossuth County Medical Examiner all assisted on scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Thick AM Fog & Severe Weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking our severe weather threats

Image

Moffitt benefits from penalty

Image

Ball makes MiLB debut

Image

Charles City vs. Central Springs

Image

SAW: Austin's Teyghan Hovland

Image

Hemp farmer charged

Image

Discussing a big expansion

Image

Developing story: Hemp farmer charged

Image

Over 20 dogs rescued in Lime Springs

Community Events