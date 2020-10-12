Sheriff's deputy comes home from hospital after long battle with COVID-19

MASON CITY, Iowa - A big homecoming today for Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Deputy Craig LaKose, who spent nearly a month in the hospital fighting for his life after coming down with the coronavirus.

Tonight he is back home with his family. His wife Susan talks about how it all began.

"We were both battling it at home and trying to manage the best we could and it just came to a point where we couldn't manage anymore. So, my son took my husband to the hospital and then I was admitted an hour later," she said.

Susan LaKose left her hospital bed sooner than her husband, who still needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.

"The day I was discharged and I was leaving the hospital without him, it was very, very hard. It was probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," said LaKose.

His condition looked grim, but his strong will helped him turn the corner and start making some progress.

"He was off the ventilator pretty much a week ago saturday and from there he has just been amazing and worked hard. His grit and his fight has just been impressive."

In video posted to MercyOne North Iowa's Facebook page, hospital staff gave a standing ovation to Deputy LaKose as he made his way down the hall. Sheriff Kevin Pals is looking forward to the day when Deputy LaKose can put his uniform back on.

"Obvously, the Sheriff's Office is just overjoyed by him coming home. Those of us that knew some information knew that it was very serious," said Sheriff Pals.

LaKose was weakened after the long hospital stay and will require some physical therapy to get back to normal.