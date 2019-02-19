Sheriff's Office: Woman found lying in Worth County roadway going in and out of consciousness

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A woman was found lying in the middle of a Worth County road while going in and out of consciousness on Monday and authorities are trying to piece together what happened.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a woman found lying in the roadway in the 1200 block of 430th St.

When deputies arrived, the female was awake but did not know what happened or what was going on, the Sheriff’s Office said. That prompted Mercy Air Med to respond.

The cause of the incident is unknown.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Northwood Rescue, Mason City Fire and Mercy Air Med.