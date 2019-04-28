DEVELOPING: Wind turbine fire in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A wind turbine caught fire Sunday night, according to the Worth County Sheriff's Office.
It happened near the intersection of 410th Street and Vine Avenue.
The sheriff's office, as well as Grafton and Northwood Fire responded to the scene.
