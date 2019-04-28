Clear
DEVELOPING: Wind turbine fire in Worth County

It happened near the intersection of 410th Street and Vine Avenue.

Apr. 28, 2019
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 10:52 PM
Calyn Thompson

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A wind turbine caught fire Sunday night, according to the Worth County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office, as well as Grafton and Northwood Fire responded to the scene.

Stay with KIMT as we learn more on this developing story.

