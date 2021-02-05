Sheriff's Office: Vehicle goes missing in SE Minnesota when man stops into a bar and leaves car running

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A vehicle went missing from a bar in Olmsted County on Thursday night when a man left the car running while he stopped in for what he claimed was one beer.

The man left the vehicle running but was in the bar for three hours.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the man, 62, stopped at Shar's Country Palace in Marion Township at 6 p.m.

Three hours and one beer later, he left and found the vehicle missing.

The man wasn't the owner of the vehicle and said he was working on it for a customer.

The vehicle, a 2001 Lexus RX 300, is worth $3,000.