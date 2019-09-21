Clear

Sheriff's Office: Two-vehicle accident injures Forest City man

Crews transported 63-year-old Donald Reese to Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center. He's expected to be OK.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A two-vehicle accident injures a Forest City man.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, it happened Saturday on 310th Street and Fir Avenue.

Malea Tagge, 17, from Clear Lake was driving a Ford Expedition and failed to stop at the intersection. Her vehicle collided with a Chevy Traverse driven by 63-year-old Donald Reese of Forest City.

Both vehicles rolled into the ditch.

Crews transported Reese to Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center. He's expected to be OK.

Tagge was uninjured, but was cited for failure to stop.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts.

