Sheriff's Office: Teen, 15, stabs mother in northeast Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 15-year-old has been charged with willful injury for allegedly stabbing his mother.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call Thursday at 1:36 p.m. for an alleged stabbing that occurred in Festina.
Deputies located the victim “still impaled with a knife,” the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities said the 15-year-old boy stabbed his mother during an altercation.
The boy was taken into custody and taken to Northeast Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Blackhawk County.
