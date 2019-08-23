Clear
Sheriff's Office: Teen, 15, stabs mother in northeast Iowa

A 15-year-old has been charged with willful injury for allegedly stabbing his mother.

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 15-year-old has been charged with willful injury for allegedly stabbing his mother.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call Thursday at 1:36 p.m. for an alleged stabbing that occurred in Festina.

Deputies located the victim “still impaled with a knife,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the 15-year-old boy stabbed his mother during an altercation.

The boy was taken into custody and taken to Northeast Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Blackhawk County.

