Sheriff's Office: Passenger bus, semi collide on I-35 in Cerro Gordo County

Icy conditions were to blame for an early-morning collision involving a Jefferson lines passenger bus and a semi.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 7:48 AM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Icy conditions were to blame for an early-morning collision involving a Jefferson lines passenger bus and a semi.
Authorities said at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision on I-35 at the 180 mile marker.
Deputies discovered a 2017 Jefferson lines passenger bus driven by Nancy Shadel, 58, of Holden, Missouri, and a 2019 semi driven by 37-year-old Jacob Hartgers, of Newton.
Authorities say the semi tipped over and blocked the roadway.
Due to the weather conditions, the passenger bus was unable to avoid the semi and they collided. There were seven passengers and the driver aboard the bus and one subject received minor injuries.

