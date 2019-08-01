Clear
Sheriff's Office: Olmsted County man arrested for threatening to kill woman

A man suspected of being on methamphetamine is accused of threatening to kills his longtime girlfriend.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 9:39 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man suspected of being on methamphetamine is accused of threatening to kills his longtime girlfriend.

Thomas McReynolds, 33, of Rochester, was arrested after allegedly telling a woman he was going to “knock her teeth down her throat” and was "going to kill you.”

Authorities said the woman, a 45-year-old woman from Stewartville, was hyperventilating, shaking and crying while talking to Olmsted County deputies after the alleged incident Wednesday.

A drug test indicated the man was recently on meth.

Based on previous convictions, McReynolds is facing a felony charge of domestic assault in inflicting fear.

