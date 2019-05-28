Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa boy airlifted after UTV accident

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 16-year-old northeast Iowa boy was airlifted from the scene Sunday after a UTV accident.
Authorities said 16-year-old Cael Gulrud, of Decorah, was eastbound on Coldwater Creek Rd. when he lost control of the 2016 Kawasaki UTV he was driving.
The vehicle went into the ditch, hit a fence and rolled, coming to rest partially on top of the driver.
Carter Falck, 16, of Decorah, was a passenger on the vehicle and also received medical treatment.
Gulrud was airlifted from the scene, and the accident remains under investigation with multiple charges pending, the sheriff’s office said.
