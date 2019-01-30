Sheriff's Office: Multiple assault investigations involving NE Iowa high school students

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Two assault incidents have been investigated involving South Winneshiek High School students.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said one of the incidents occurred at the high school and another occurred at a rural location near Fort Atkinson. Both incidents involve assaults that occurred on South Winneshiek students.

“The prosecutor is reviewing the case and make a final decision on charges and juvenile referrals.

Due to a conflict of interest the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office has turned over the prosecution of this case to the Howard County Attorney’s Office,” the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Wednesday.

Charges will be filed upon receipt of confirmation from the prosecutor’s office.