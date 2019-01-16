Clear
Sheriff's Office: More than $10K worth of equipment stolen from workplace

More than $10K worth of equipment was stolen from an area where a culvert replacement project was occurring, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Jan. 16, 2019

Authorities said they were called Tuesday at 7:45 a.m. about an alleged theft in the 4800 block of 55th St. SE in Marion Township.
A Wacker gasoline-powered water pump valued at $1,400 was taken along with a Topcon green laser beam alignment tool valued at $9,500.
No arrests have been made.

