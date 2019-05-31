Sheriff's Office: Man who allegedly bribed children with candy identified, no charges filed

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities believe they have identified a man who reportedly was bribing children with candy near a bus stop.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the individual has been identified, but after talking with him “there’s nothing to arrest him for,” authorities said Friday.

Since May 12, there have been reports of a white male in his 50s or 60s who drives a blue minivan (late 90s or early 2000s) approaching children near the 4500 block of Maple St. SE.

The man allegedly arrived at the time the bus drops off kids between 4-4:30 p.m.

The last report was taken on May 23, and authorities were asking anyone who may see the vehicle to get the license plate number and contact authorities.