OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 32-year-old man was shot over the weekend, and authorities believe it happened in northeast Iowa before he was located at the emergency department of St. Marys Hospital.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office assisted the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday morning after the man was shot once in the abdomen.

He said he was shot south of Rochester but deputies believe he was shot in Iowa.

The victim was not cooperative.