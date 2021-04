OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 36-year-old man involved in a crash where his vehicle was launched 40 feet into the air is in critical condition.

The crash happened Friday morning at 75th St. NW when a vehicle driven by Patrick Odom, of Rochester, failed to go around a curve, hit an embankment and launched in the air.

The vehicle ended up in a wooded area. Odom was taken by North Air from the scene. Authorities believe speed was a significant factor.