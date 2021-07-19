Sheriff's Office: Man admits involvement in string of Olmsted County crimes

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man arrested Sunday for a string of burglaries and thefts was very forthcoming about his alleged crimes.

Mark Hardin, 36, is facing charges of felony burglary, seven counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office took a report from Eyota that his shop was broken into. While that report came in, there was a report of a dine-and-dash at the Country Cafe.

A description was given and it matched that of a person who has broken into a house.

Hardin told authorities that he was involved in the burglary and thefts from vehicles.

He also said the loose change in his pockets was from the thefts.

Hardin was also arrested in June for suspicious behavior at a farm that led to his arrest.