Sheriff's Office: Male found dead after shooting in SE Minnesota

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A shooting death in Fillmore County is under investigation after a male was found deceased in rural Chatfield.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call was received at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday requesting medical assistance for an unresponsive male at 32573 Ninebark Rd.

“Upon arrival, an Officer discovered that there had been a shooting, and an adult male was deceased. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota BCA are investigating the shooting. There is no danger to the public, more information will be released as it becomes available,” the Sheriff’s Office said.