Sheriff's Office: Dispute over drug use leads to arrest in Stewartville

Matthew Judy

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 10:25 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man with a lengthy criminal history is in more trouble after authorities say he was involved in an altercation and had an 8-inch metal blade in his possession.
Matthew Judy, 30, of Stewartville, is facing charges of domestic assault and felony assault after an alleged incident Wednesday night in the 700 block of Reichels Circle NE. in Stewartville.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Judy and a 25-year-old began arguing over being involved in drug use.
Judy was allegedly outside with the blade and tried to get inside.
The adult male homeowner then stepped in and got Judy out of the residence. Judy is on probation for criminal sexual conduct.

