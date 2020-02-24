Sheriff's Office: 2 accused of stealing mail, credit card in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A report of two males from Texas taking mail and a credit card could lead to charges.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report Saturday of a suspicious vehicle with Texas license plates driving around the 1200 block of Elm Ave. SW in Oronoco.

Authorities said a woman had a credit card stolen and it was used that night at Walmart to purchase $1,200 worth of goods.

A 41-year-old from Pearland, Texas, and a 32-year-old from Grapeland, Texas, have been identified as suspects. Their names have not been released.