Sheriff's Office: 14-year-old boy was victim in Byron stabbing; 2 in custody

BYRON, Minn. - Authorities have released more information regarding a stabbing that left a 14-year-old male hospitalized.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 6:13 p.m. near 3rd Ave. and 4th St. NW in Bryon after a reported fight between juveniles.

The 14-year-old victim was found lying on the walking path near the middle school while a second victim, a 15-year-old male, was swiped at with a knife but was not injured. The boy stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A responding deputy saw the suspects walking in the 600 block of 2nd Ave. NW before they fled on foot.

They were taken into custody after a short pursuit in the 500 block of 1st Ave. NW in a church parking lot.

The victim was stabbed with a five-inch long steak knife, authorities said.

Authorities said a 16-year-old male is the one who stabbed one juvenile while a 15-year-old male was the one who attempted to stab the other victim.

All persons involved are known to each other.

The incident was not related to another suspicious activity event reported in Byron earlier this week.