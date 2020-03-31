Sheriff's Department: Fewer DUI arrests made across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The coronavirus pandemic is having some unintended positive impacts on Minnesota roadways.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Department says deputies have made significantly fewer drunk driving arrests since Gov. Tim Walz enacted a stay-at-home order. That means good news as the roads are safer to travel for most drivers.

Across the state there were just 94 DWI arrest this past weekend compared to 293 arrests during the same weekend last year. That's according to the Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center.

The sheriff's department says there are fewer people on the roads, in bars and in restaurants as the community takes the governor's order seriously.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said, "This most recent St. Patricks Day was significantly different than any I've ever seen in my entire career. That was kind of the starting point where we saw a big change in what we saw for traffic and driver's behavior and things like that."

Over the past two weeks there have only been around 3 drunk driving arrests which the department says is a lot less than average. There have also been a drop in other traffic citations like speeding.