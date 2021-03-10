Sheriff wins salary dispute with Freeborn County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Supreme Court has sided with the Freeborn County sheriff in a salary dispute.

In November 2019, Sheriff Kurt Freitag submitted a salary request of $113,952 to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners. That would have been a 23% increase from his then salary of $92,403. Sheriff Freitag supported his request by detailing his responsibilities and duties, changes he has made since becoming sheriff, and comparisons with sheriff salaries in similar counties.

At a December 2019 meeting, the County Board rejected Freitag’s request and set his salary at $97,020. Freitag appealed that ruling and a district court judge ruled in his favor. The judge stated that county commissioners explained they rejected Freitag’s request because of budgetary concerns and the reaction of the public and other county officials to such a large increase but they did not provide any reason for deciding on the lower salary figure. The judge ruled the county’s decision was arbitrary and set Freitag’s salary at $113,952.

Freeborn County appealed that decision and the Minnesota Court of Appeals overturned the district court ruling, stating the judge “clearly erred” in calling the county’s decision arbitrary.

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned that appeals court ruling, stating the appeals court inappropriately substituted its own judgment in place of the district court’s. The Supreme Court says there was “reasonable evidence” to support the district court ruling that Freeborn County was arbitrary in rejecting Freitag’s salary request and giving him less money than he requested.

The Minnesota Supreme Court has now sent the case back to the appeals court to determine if the district court was correct in deciding the amount of Sheriff Freitag’s new salary.