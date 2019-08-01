Sheriff wins battle over salary

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - After filing a request through the courts, Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag is learning he will receive the salary he was hoping for.

Back in May, KIMT News 3 told you the Sheriff was hoping to up his $97,000 salary.

This is after researching other counties and learning Sheriffs in similar sized areas averaged a salary closer to $120,000.

Thursday, Sheriff Freitag told KIMT News 3's Katie Lange the courts have ruled in his favor.

His new salary comes out to $113,000.