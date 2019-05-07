Clear
Sheriff says shots fired at school in suburban Denver

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies are trying to find the shooter or shooters, calling it an "active and unstable scene."

Posted: May. 7, 2019 4:02 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 4:11 PM

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a suburban Denver school has injured two people.

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded around 1:50 p.m. to the school in the Highlands Ranch community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Denver.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene and a medical helicopter landed on a grassy field.

The sheriff directed parents to a recreational center to pick up their children.

Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
