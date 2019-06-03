Clear
Sheriff says Iowa man died after saving daughter from dog attack

Authorities say a man died after saving his 5-year-old daughter from a dog attack in southeast Iowa.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 10:50 AM

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man died after saving his 5-year-old daughter from a dog attack in southeast Iowa.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber says 33-year-old Robert Quick, of Dallas City, Illinois, was one of three people attacked Friday by the dog outside a home in Fort Madison. Weber says officers had to shoot the large animal because it wouldn't release a man who was pinned on his back in the front yard.

First responders soon found the wounded Quick lying in the home's doorway. Weber says Quick asked medics to first help his daughter, who'd been bitten on the face. Weber says Quick "undoubtedly saved her life by his actions."

All three victims were taken to Fort Madison Community Hospital, where Quick was pronounced dead.

Weber didn't say what actions Quick had taken or provide the names of the other man and the girl. Weber didn't immediately return an Associated Press call Monday.

