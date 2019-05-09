Clear

Girl, 10, reports suspicious people near Byron school

A report of suspicious men near a Byron school has authorities urging people to be aware of their surroundings.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 1:30 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A report of suspicious men near a Byron school has authorities urging people to be aware of their surroundings.

The reported occurrence happened Monday at around 4 p.m. when a 10-year-old girl was walking back to Byron Intermediate School to get some homework. A car in the parking lot with two males between 30-40 years old tried to wave the girl to the car.

She shook her head and ran into the school, authorities said.

If anyone has any more information, they are asked to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

