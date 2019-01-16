Clear
Deputy, police officer suffer minor injuries after high-speed chase ends in Floyd County

A high-speed pursuit that involved a stolen vehicle resulted in a Floyd County Deputy and a Charles City police officer receiving minor injuries.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 12:09 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2019 12:18 PM

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A high-speed pursuit that involved a stolen vehicle resulted in a Floyd County Deputy and a Charles City police officer receiving minor injuries.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday there was a report of a reckless driver traveling eastbound toward Floyd County on Highway 27 near the 190 mile marker in Cerro Gordo County.
A deputy located the vehicle near the 208 mile marker on Highway 27 and clocked the vehicle at 100 miles per hour. The vehicle came back stolen out of Minneapolis. After reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, the vehicle attempted to make a turn onto Waterbury Rd., lost control and went through a ditch and came to a stop in a farm field before a foot chase ensued.
The driver, 20-year-old Leonard Lewis, of Minneapolis, was taken into custody.
About an hour later, a citizen in the 1800 block of Cedar View Rd. called in a suspicious person knocking on their door.
Deputies responded and located a male juvenile who was confirmed to be a passenger in the vehicle.
The deputy and officer were both treated and released from the Floyd County Medical Center.
Lewis is facing the following charges: Felony eluding, operating without owner’s consent, two count of interference with official acts, speeding, failing to stop at a stop sign and no valid driver’s license.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Charles City Police Department and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office.

