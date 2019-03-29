Clear
Sheriff finds a watch inside a drug drop off box

The Mower County Sheriff's Office believes the watch was accidentally turned in alongside some old prescriptions.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 3:12 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.-Deputies are looking to find the owner of a missing watch in a prescription medication drop off box in Austin.

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvick tells KIMT he was emptying the box when he found this watch inside a bag containing prescription drugs that had been turned in.
He says he knew the watch didn't belong and believes it could have sentimental value.
He's hoping the watch can be returned to its owner.

“Wanted to make sure a family wanted it assuming it belongs to a mom or Grand-mom or something,” said sheriff Sandvick.

To make sure the watch is claimed by its rightful owner, deputies will ask whoever comes to pick it up to identify the two prescriptions that were found with it.

