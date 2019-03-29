AUSTIN, Minn.-Deputies are looking to find the owner of a missing watch in a prescription medication drop off box in Austin.
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvick tells KIMT he was emptying the box when he found this watch inside a bag containing prescription drugs that had been turned in.
He says he knew the watch didn't belong and believes it could have sentimental value.
He's hoping the watch can be returned to its owner.
“Wanted to make sure a family wanted it assuming it belongs to a mom or Grand-mom or something,” said sheriff Sandvick.
To make sure the watch is claimed by its rightful owner, deputies will ask whoever comes to pick it up to identify the two prescriptions that were found with it.
Related Content
- Sheriff finds a watch inside a drug drop off box
- Drug charges dropped against Charles City man
- Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
- Sheriff: Woman stabs self inside Cerro Gordo County courthouse
- North Iowa drug charges dropped against California teen
- Drug charges dropped in Worth County traffic stop
- Ex-police employee sentenced for taking dropped-off drugs
- Sheriff: Rat trap, grease and string part of theft from southern MN bank deposit box
- Fertility Rates Are Dropping
- Baby box project expanding across Minnesota