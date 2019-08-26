Sheriff: Worth Co. man arrested for OWI after parking in police-only spot

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A Worth County man was arrested for OWI over the weekend after he allegedly parked in a police-only parking spot.
Authorities said Steven Yanney, 36, was charged with OWI-second offense after he was stopped at 7:19 p.m. Saturday.
