Sheriff: Woman upset about tow bill facing charges in SE Minnesota

A woman upset with her towing bill is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a deputy.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 10:06 AM

Authorities say Thursday at 1:20 p.m., 59-year-old Patrice Breutzman was at Byron Auto Repair (513 Frontage Rd. NE) when she became agitated about her tow bill after being involved in an accident.
An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to mediate the situation. However, authorities say Breutzman’s behavior continued to escalate before she allegedly punched the deputy.
She is facing charges for fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and may face obstruction charges.

