Sheriff: Woman stabs self inside Cerro Gordo County courthouse

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 38-year-old woman stabbed herself inside the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, according to sheriff Kevin Pals.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident was reported at 11:09 a.m., and prompted responses from the Mason City Police and Fire Departments along with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman stabbed herself in the stomach and leg areas and was taken to Mercy One-North Iowa Medical Center for what are believed to be superficial wounds, the sheriff's office said.