WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 29-year-old woman who had been reported missing after kayaking over the weekend has been reunited with family.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a missing female on Saturday. The woman had been kayaking on the Upper Iowa River near Bluffton and had not returned.

Authorities and assistance from the Decorah Volunteer Fire Department helped search the river and the woman was located.

No other details have been released.