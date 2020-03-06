Sheriff: Woman caught trying to shoot up heroin while in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman jailed on warrants is in more trouble after she was caught trying to shoot up drugs while in jail.

Tia Arleth, 25, of Rochester, was found Wednesday in the passenger seat of a car in the Olmsted County Medical Center parking lot. Arleth and Kristofer Truax, 26, of Rochester, were very responsive and were thought to be on heroin.

A day later in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, Arleth was caught trying to shoot up with a needle and brown liquid. It was believed to be heroin and other opioids.

She brought the needle in through a chap-stick tube. He’s facing charges of bringing contraband into a correctional facility and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.