Sheriff: Wedding ring heirloom valued at $7K reported missing after burglary

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wedding ring heirloom valued at $7,000 has gone missing after authorities said a home was burglarized.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office it happened sometime between Dec. 3-15 in the 13000 block of Sunset Bay Rd. NE in Oronoco Township. Authorities said the homeowners realized they were missing $500 in cash and the ring. The homeowners said there was work being done to the house.
