Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff: Wedding ring heirloom valued at $7K reported missing after burglary

A wedding ring heirloom valued at $7,000 has gone missing after authorities said a home was burglarized.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 10:15 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wedding ring heirloom valued at $7,000 has gone missing after authorities said a home was burglarized.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office it happened sometime between Dec. 3-15 in the 13000 block of Sunset Bay Rd. NE in Oronoco Township. Authorities said the homeowners realized they were missing $500 in cash and the ring. The homeowners said there was work being done to the house.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
The sun will stick around to start off the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Warm weekend weather affects ice rinks

Image

Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

Image

Noisy Christmas toys

Image

Educator teaching in foreign country

Image

Toys for Tots shopping

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Community Events