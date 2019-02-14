Clear
Sheriff: Wanted fugitive arrested after vehicle crashes into snowbank in Mason City

Frederick Olson

Pursuit began early Thursday morning in Mason City and ended with a crash into a snowbank.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 6:29 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted fugitive was taken into custody after a pursuit in Mason City that involved a vehicle crashing into a snowbank and the suspect intentionally trying to hit a deputy’s vehicle, authorities said.
Frederick Olson, 46, of Mason City, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and is facing charges of felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine, interference with official acts and driving under suspension. He was also served his absence from custody warrant.
Authorities say at 2:14 a.m., a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a 2001 Dodge Ram near the intersection of 19th St. SW and S. Grover Ave.
A pursuit ensued and lasted several minutes, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Mason City police assisted and were able to use stop sticks on three different occasions. Olson’s vehicle crashed into a large snowbank near the intersection of 4th St. SE and Winnebago Way. During the pursuit, Olson attempted to strike a deputy’s patrol car with his truck. Olson received minor injuries and was taken to Mercy One North Iowa. No deputies or officers were injured.

