Sheriff: Vandals in Dodge Co. shot at transformers, spray painted 'KKK' on property

DODGE COUNTY, Minnesota. - Vandals in Dodge County vandalized signs by spraypainting "KKK" on them and apparently used a shotgun to shoot at two power transformers and at a tractor.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called Feb. 26 to the area of 700th St. and County Rd. 15 in southeast Dodge County.

Mailboxes and a sign all had "KKK" on them.

The cost to replace the damaged transformers is $10-20K for each one.

"Homes being fed from these transformers were without power for several hours. Deputies believe these two incidents may be connected. If anyone has any information about this vandalism, please call our office at 507-635-6200," the sheriff's office said.