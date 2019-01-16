Sheriff: Two people injured in Olmsted County collision

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were injured during a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Kalmar Township.
Authorities said 78-year-old Adeline Schletty, of West Concord, was westbound on Valley High Dr. when 20-year-old Samuel Finne, of Byron, failed to stop and the vehicles collided and ended in the northwest ditch.
Schletty suffered cuts to the hand and wrist, while a passenger in the vehicle, 79-year-old Donna Dohrmann, of West Concor, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital after complaining of chest and knee pain.
Finne wasn’t injured.
