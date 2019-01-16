Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff: Two people injured in Olmsted County collision

Two people were injured during a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Kalmar Township.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 9:44 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were injured during a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Kalmar Township.
Authorities said 78-year-old Adeline Schletty, of West Concord, was westbound on Valley High Dr. when 20-year-old Samuel Finne, of Byron, failed to stop and the vehicles collided and ended in the northwest ditch.
Schletty suffered cuts to the hand and wrist, while a passenger in the vehicle, 79-year-old Donna Dohrmann, of West Concor, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital after complaining of chest and knee pain.
Finne wasn’t injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Sunshine returns for this cooler Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Demolition derby costs owner $4,000

Image

Tax assistance for low-income taxpayers

Image

Minnesota is seeing a lot of DWIs so far in 2019

Image

Rochester couple lobbies against legalizing marijuana in Minnesota

Image

Charles City business owner out $4K

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Forest City YMCA teaching 'hands-on' class

Image

Tax increase for paved roads outrage Mason City residents

Image

Reducing carbon dioxide emissions

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Tuesday

Community Events