Sheriff: Trailer with tires chained together doesn't stop Olmsted Co. theft

A trailer with scaffolding was allegedly stolen overnight last weekend from the 15000 block of County Rd. 129 SE.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 2:49 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A trailer with scaffolding was allegedly stolen overnight last weekend from the 15000 block of County Rd. 129 SE.

The black flatbed trailer is valued at $4,000, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The hitch lock on the trailer was cut off and the tires were chained together but the theft happened despite that.

The victim followed the chained tire marks all the way to the intersection of Highway 30 and 74th St. SE in Saratoga before losing the tracks.

