Sheriff: NE Iowa tow truck driver avoids injury after semi hits vehicle

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A tow truck driver was knocked to the ground while assisting a vehicle Wednesday after his truck was hit by a semi.

Authorities say at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday, Bill’s Towing (of Decorah) was assisting a vehicle that went in the ditch off Highway 52 in Calmar Township.

A semi driven by Scott Kime was southbound on Highway 52, lost control, slid off the roadway and hit the tow truck. The tow truck driver, William Keefe, was knocked to the ground but did not need ambulance transport. There was $25,000 worth of damage report due to the crash.

The crash prompted the Sheriff's Office to remind people of the Move Over Law:

"Please remember Iowa’s Move Over Law, which applies to tow truck operators. You must slow down and move over when you see emergency vehicles and lights!"