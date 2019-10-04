Sheriff: Therapy dog found dead, possibly choked to death in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a therapy dog was found dead.

Authorities said a 32-year-old female’s dog was let out by her son, 13, in the 100 block of 23rd St. NW in Stewartville.

The dog, named Gizmo, was an 8-month-old Shorkie and was found an hour later deceased at the end of the neighbor’s driveway.

There was no visible sign of injury (didn't appear to be run over/no blood) and the mother thinks someone choked the dog to death.

Authorities said the choking was possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.