Clear

Sheriff: Therapy dog found dead, possibly choked to death in SE Minnesota

There was no visible sign of injury (didn't appear to be run over/no blood) and the mother thinks someone choked the dog to death.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 9:51 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a therapy dog was found dead.

Authorities said a 32-year-old female’s dog was let out by her son, 13, in the 100 block of 23rd St. NW in Stewartville.

The dog, named Gizmo, was an 8-month-old Shorkie and was found an hour later deceased at the end of the neighbor’s driveway.

There was no visible sign of injury (didn't appear to be run over/no blood) and the mother thinks someone choked the dog to death.

Authorities said the choking was possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
A brisk start will lead to sunny skies before more rain returns for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Thursday volleyball highlights

Image

Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 10/3

Image

Domestic violence awareness

Image

Theatre grand opening

Image

Pro life march

Image

Iowa Crisis Negotiation Team wins Competition

Image

Volunteer of the Month

Image

Senior Living construction begins

Image

Veterans Treatment Court Secures Funding

Community Events