Sheriff: Therapy dog found dead, possibly choked to death in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a therapy dog was found dead.
Authorities said a 32-year-old female’s dog was let out by her son, 13, in the 100 block of 23rd St. NW in Stewartville.
The dog, named Gizmo, was an 8-month-old Shorkie and was found an hour later deceased at the end of the neighbor’s driveway.
There was no visible sign of injury (didn't appear to be run over/no blood) and the mother thinks someone choked the dog to death.
Authorities said the choking was possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
