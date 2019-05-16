Clear

Sheriff: Subject brandished gun during Olmsted County traffic incident

Authorities are hoping a photo lineup can lead to the arrest of a person who allegedly pointed a gun at a victim before tossing it out the window of a vehicle.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 1:16 PM

At 5:33 p.m. Monday, two vehicles were northbound on County Rd. 11 when a passenger in a vehicle allegedly brandished a handgun at the other vehicle. A deputy near the scene who was on a traffic stop, was honked at and learned the gun had been thrown out the

window. The gun, an Iver Johnson Break Action Revolver, was found in a ditch.
The victims said the subjects in the other vehicle were driving erratically and tried to cause an accident.

A passenger in the vehicle that initiated the incident alleged made a gun gesture with their fingers before pulling out an actual gun.

Authorities received a partial license plate number and believe they have identified the suspects. Authorities are doing a photo line-up with the victim Tuesday.

