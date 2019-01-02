Sheriff: Sports memorabilia collector in southern MN has nearly 200 items stolen

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A sports memorabilia collector had thousands of dollars’ worth of items stolen from a residence in Stewartville.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 47-year-old was missing 10 autographed Minnesota Vikings jerseys, 40 autographed Minnesota Twins jerseys, 120 autographed baseballs, 10 rare baseball cards, $300 cash and four golden coins worth $2,250. The total value was around $14,500, according to authorities, and the items went missing between Dec. 13-27 in the 2100 block of Petersen Dr. NW.
There was no signed of forced entry.
