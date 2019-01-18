Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff: Southern MN vet suffers severe head injuries after being charged by steer

A veterinarian suffered severe injuries after being charged by a steer Thursday.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 10:02 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2019 10:03 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A veterinarian suffered severe injuries after being charged by a steer Thursday.
Authorities say the victim, 30-year-old Derek Adams, who works for a vet clinic out of Chatfield, was at farm in the 7400 block of Highway 30 SW in Rock Dell Township when a steer charged at him, hit him in the stomach and forced the man to land on his back. Authorities said Adams showed signs of a severe head injury.
People on scene performed CPR and Adams was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -1°
Austin
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Rochester
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -3°
We're tracking a winter storm for Friday and bitter cold this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A unique lesson in learning at Central Springs

Image

Newman honors Hall of Fame wrestling coach Mark Bertsch

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Talking with supporters of President Trump during the Government Shutdown

Image

Looking ahead to this weekend's 2019 Women's March

Image

Weather update: Friday a.m., Jan. 18

Image

Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

A unique lesson in movement

Image

Bidding rules

Image

Prepping for the snow

Community Events