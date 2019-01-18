Sheriff: Southern MN vet suffers severe head injuries after being charged by steer

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A veterinarian suffered severe injuries after being charged by a steer Thursday.

Authorities say the victim, 30-year-old Derek Adams, who works for a vet clinic out of Chatfield, was at farm in the 7400 block of Highway 30 SW in Rock Dell Township when a steer charged at him, hit him in the stomach and forced the man to land on his back. Authorities said Adams showed signs of a severe head injury.

People on scene performed CPR and Adams was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital.