Sheriff: Southern MN man tossed 50 feet from bike after being hit by van

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A car vs. bicycle accident Friday resulted in a man being tossed 50 feet from his bike.

No citations have been given in the case, but authorities said 72-year-old Susan Spong, of Oronoco, was driving her 2014 Dodge Caravan when she heard a loud bang. Spong said she fell asleep while driving.

After going home and talking to her husband, they went back to the scene to pick up her car parts.

The cyclist, 56-year-old Francis Green, of Oronoco, said he remembered waking up on the ground but didn’t know what happened. He was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital.