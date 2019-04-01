OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A car vs. bicycle accident Friday resulted in a man being tossed 50 feet from his bike.
No citations have been given in the case, but authorities said 72-year-old Susan Spong, of Oronoco, was driving her 2014 Dodge Caravan when she heard a loud bang. Spong said she fell asleep while driving.
After going home and talking to her husband, they went back to the scene to pick up her car parts.
The cyclist, 56-year-old Francis Green, of Oronoco, said he remembered waking up on the ground but didn’t know what happened. He was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Southern MN man tossed 50 feet from bike after being hit by van
- Southern MN motorist drives through 1,000+ feet of wet concrete
- Overnight bike crash sends 1 to hospital in southern MN
- Sheriff: Wanted southern MN man arrested for allegedly stealing cables
- Southern MN man killed in lawnmower accident
- Update: Wanted southern MN man located unresponsive
- Sheriff: Domestic incident results in charges, injuries in southern MN
- Sheriff: Man facing potential sexual conduct charge in connection to southern MN attack
- Sheriff: Southern MN man returns home from snowmobiling to find outbuilding on fire
- Road conditions causing accidents in southern MN
Scroll for more content...