Sheriff: Southern MN man tossed 50 feet from bike after being hit by van

The cyclist, 56-year-old Francis Green, of Oronoco, said he remembered waking up on the ground but didn’t know what happened.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 11:26 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A car vs. bicycle accident Friday resulted in a man being tossed 50 feet from his bike.
No citations have been given in the case, but authorities said 72-year-old Susan Spong, of Oronoco, was driving her 2014 Dodge Caravan when she heard a loud bang. Spong said she fell asleep while driving.
After going home and talking to her husband, they went back to the scene to pick up her car parts.
