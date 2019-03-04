Sheriff: Southern MN man spends night stranded in freezing temps, has core temp drop to 85 degrees

BYRON, Minn. - After spending a night in freezing temperatures and having his core body temperature drop to 85 degrees, a southern Minnesota man is expected to be OK.

“He’s not expected to suffer any long term effects,” the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say at 7:04 a.m. Saturday, a passerby reported finding a man lying in the roadway in the 1500 block of 23rd St. NW.

Authorities say the 51-year-old man left his friend’s house at 10 p.m. Friday. While driving home, his car became stuck in a snowbank. The man, who is from Mantorville, decided he would try to walk home but slipped on the ice about a block from where his car was.

Authorities say he tried to use his phone but it didn’t work due to the cold.

Gold Cross arrived on scene and used warming blankets before taking him to St. Mary’s Hospital. His core body temp was 85 degrees when he arrived at the hospital.