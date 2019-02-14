Sheriff: Southern MN man returns home from snowmobiling to find outbuilding on fire

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rural fire damaged an outbuilding in Kalmar Township late Wednesday night.

Authorities said at 11:29 p.m., a 52-year-old male came home from snowmobiling and could smell smoke. When he opened the door to his outbuilding, he was overwhelmed with smoke, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

When crews arrived, flames were 5-10 feet high. The fire happened at 1444 13th St. NW.