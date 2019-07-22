Clear

Sheriff: SE Minnesota man with 4 pounds of pot attempts to flee authorities after being tased

A man with four pounds of marijuana allegedly fled authorities despite being tased twice.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man with four pounds of marijuana allegedly fled authorities despite being tased twice.

Grant Johnson, 30, of Rochester, was stopped in the 2500 block of College View Rd. E. at around 6:30 p.m. Friday after being clocked at 82 miles per hour (55 mph zone).

After a deputy smelled marijuana, Johnson told authorities they would find “a lot” of marijuana.

While attempting to use a cell phone and refusing to comply with deputies, Johnson allegedly pushed the deputy away before being tased.

After being tased a second time, Johnson pulled the probes out and fled on foot. Johnson was then tackled to the ground and authorities used a dry stun to apprehend him.

Johnson is facing two felony drug charges (sales and possession), fleeing an officer on foot, obstructing the legal process and excessive speed.

