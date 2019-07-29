Sheriff: SE Minnesota man claims he was selling meth to pay off child support

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man found with around $3,000 worth of methamphetamine claims he was selling the drugs to pay off his child support.

Joshua Mourning, 31, of Rochester, was stopped in the 900 block of Chester Ave. SE in Marion Township on Saturday, when deputies recognizedMourning, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

In the car search, a deputy found a black nylon bag in the center console that contained 34.68 grams of meth ($3,000 worth).

Mourning, who had a warrant out due to failure to pay child support, is facing charges of first-degree sales of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation.

Authorities said Mourning admitted to selling meth and told them he was going to use that money to pay child support.