Sheriff: SE Minnesota man arrested for assault after allegedly chasing a woman with knife

A man who allegedly chased a female down an apartment complex hallway with a butter knife is facing multiple charges.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 9:37 AM

Rogers Mochama, 28, of Stewartville, is facing two counts of domestic assault, including one count of second-degree assault with a weapon.

Authorities responded Sunday at 12:50 p.m. to the 100 block of Main St. SE in Stewartville. A witness said they saw the man beating a 20-year-old female. The victim suffered multiple facial bruises and a cut on her head.

Mochama had to be taken to the hospital for surgery after a deep cut on his hand reopened.

