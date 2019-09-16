Sheriff: SE Minnesota man arrested for assault after allegedly chasing a woman with knife

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who allegedly chased a female down an apartment complex hallway with a butter knife is facing multiple charges.

Rogers Mochama, 28, of Stewartville, is facing two counts of domestic assault, including one count of second-degree assault with a weapon.

Authorities responded Sunday at 12:50 p.m. to the 100 block of Main St. SE in Stewartville. A witness said they saw the man beating a 20-year-old female. The victim suffered multiple facial bruises and a cut on her head.

Mochama had to be taken to the hospital for surgery after a deep cut on his hand reopened.