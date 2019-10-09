Clear

Sheriff: SE Minnesota man arrested for allegedly storing stolen goods in exchange for meth

Todd Walker

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man allegedly in possession of stolen property (a trailer, ATV and a Ranger) claimed he was storing the items in exchange for methamphetamine.

Todd Walker, 54, of Genova, is facing charges for possession of stolen property and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities in Olmsted County said they are working with the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office to recover the items Tuesday morning.

The Ranger, which had a GPS tracking device, was found in the area of 161st Ave. north of County Rd. 2 in Fillmore County.

The GPS later led authorities to 8436 Mechanic St. NW in Genova where the items were found and 8.4 grams of meth were found in plain site.

